5 new Covid-19 locally transmitted cases in S'pore, all linked

SINGAPORE - There are 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Tuesday noon (June 29), taking Singapore's total to 62,563, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, five are locally transmitted and five are imported.

Four of the five locally transmitted cases have been linked to previous cases and were quarantined. The remaining case was linked and detected through surveillance.

All five imported cases have already been placed on stay-home notices (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore and the last case developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.