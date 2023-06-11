3-month-old among five people taken to hospital after accident on CTE

SINGAPORE – A three-month-old baby was among five people taken to the hospital after a four-car accident on the Central Expressway on Sunday.

In a video sent to The Straits Times, four stationary cars were seen on two lanes of the expressway towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway, near the Braddell exit and the Australian International School.

At least two tow trucks were on scene, along with Land Transport Authority officers.

A group of at least 10 people were also seen on the road shoulder near the vehicles.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said they were alerted to a road traffic accident at 12.20pm.

The SCDF took five people to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

They were the 38-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles and his four passengers, aged between three months old and 35 years old, according to the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.