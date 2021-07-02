Covid-19 case linked to Henderson Crescent HDB block cluster among 3 new locally transmitted cases

SINGAPORE - Of the three locally transmitted cases on Friday (July 2), one is part of the Block 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, taking its total case count to 18, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was one other linked case and one unlinked case as well as seven imported cases, bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 62,599.

In a daily update, the MOH said there were 28 active clusters of infection on Friday, one down from 29 on Thursday.

The Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster has closed, as there have been no more cases linked to it for the past two incubation periods or 28 days.

The number of new cases in the community in a week has also fallen from 93 cases two weeks ago to 46 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has dropped from 17 cases to six over the same period.

In all, there were 10 new Covid-19 cases as at noon on Friday.

Both of the linked locally transmitted cases were detected through surveillance.

All seven imported cases were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Four of these cases was detected upon arrival, and the remaining three cases developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

A total of around 5.55 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering about 3.43 million individuals.

About 2.13 million people have received their second dose and completed the full vaccination regimen.

There are 119 Covid-19 patients still in hospital. Most are well and under observation. Two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and nine require oxygen support.

Over the past 28 days, 24 patients were admitted to intensive care, required oxygen supplementation or died.

Among them, 21 were not vaccinated, while three had received one dose of the vaccine. None was fully vaccinated.

Read the full MOH press release here.