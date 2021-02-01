29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 29 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Monday (Feb 1), taking Singapore's total to 59,565.

All of them were imported, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Monday night.

A 36-year-old permanent resident who was preparing to depart for India was one of the Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore on Sunday.

The MOH said the man had returned from a trip to India on Dec 19 last year, and served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Jan 2.

He tested negative for Covid-19 on Dec 31, and had shown no symptoms.

His infection was revealed only last Saturday from a pre-departure test he took in preparation for another trip to India, said the ministry.

Tests showed that the man had a low viral load. A serology test result also came back positive.

The MOH added: "Given that these indicate likely past infection, we have classified the case as imported based on his travel history.

"He is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others."

All of the 29 cases reported on Sunday were imported. Some had arrived from India, Britain and Nigeria.

There were also 13 work permit holders who had arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Myanmar. Six were foreign domestic workers.

All of them were placed on stay-home notice on arrival and were tested while serving the notice. None of them displayed symptoms.

With 32 cases discharged on Sunday, 59,213 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 44 patients remained in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit.

Globally, more than 101.4 million people have been infected with Covid-19, and more than two million deaths have been recorded.