24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Jan 4), taking Singapore's total to 58,721.

All were imported cases and are now serving stay-home notices or in isolation after their arrival in Singapore.

The cases include a Singaporean and 15 foreign domestic workers, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community or from within workers' dormitories.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, 35 new imported cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Singapore.

It was the highest daily figure since Sept 14, when there were 48 cases. The highest figure for imported cases before this was on March 28, when there were 42 such cases.

Announcing the numbers, MOH said all the infected individuals announced on Sunday had been on stay-home notices or were in isolation when they were tested.

One of Sunday's new cases is a cargo pilot who arrived from the United States via Australia. He was sent directly to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where he was tested and confirmed to have Covid-19.

His serological test result also came back positive.

Another of the cases was a ship crew member who boarded a vessel in Indonesia in March last year.

He developed a fever on Dec 23 but self-medicated. He was later placed under quarantine on board the ship on Dec 31 as he had been identified as a close contact of a previously reported case, another crew member on the same vessel.

The sailor did not declare his symptoms until a teleconsultation with a doctor on Saturday. He was then taken to NCID, where he tested positive for Covid-19.

MOH said the man never disembarked from the vessel, and that all its remaining crew members have been placed under quarantine.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from one case in the week before last to 10 cases last week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from one case in the week before last to four last week.

A total of 64 patients remained in hospital on Sunday, while 117 were recuperating in community facilities. One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Eleven more people were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of those discharged here to 58,472.

Twenty-nine people have died from the virus here, while 15 others who had Covid-19 died of other complications.