277 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in the community and 2 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 277 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (July 24), taking Singapore's total to 49,375.

They included five community cases, comprising two Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday.

There were also two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, VivoCity's Golden Village cinema as well as Raffles City Shopping Centre and Golden Mile Complex were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious by MOH.

For Raffles City, the location visited in the mall was the Raffles City Market Place, while for Golden Mile it was the Diandin Leluk Thai Restaurant.

Other places added to the list on Thursday included Sembawang Community Club, VivoCity's Soup Restaurant and FairPrice Xtra outlets, Safra Yishun's Pin Si Restaurant and the Jurong East sub-branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH has said close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

There were 354 new coronavirus cases confirmed by MOH on Thursday.

They included eight community cases, comprising four Singaporeans and four work permit holders.

There were also five imported cases - two permanent residents, two work pass holders and one dependant's pass holder.

They were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore from India between July 11 and 12. All were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their notices.

Two of the imported cases were a boy and a girl, both aged 12, who returned from India. Both are PRs and tested positive on Wednesday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the 341 remaining cases.

The average number of new daily cases in the community during a week has decreased from 12 cases two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has decreased from the daily average of seven cases two weeks ago to the daily average of five in the past week.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 15.6 million people. More than 635,000 people have died.