27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including an SIA pilot and 1 community case

SINGAPORE - There were 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Dec 30), taking Singapore's total to 58,569.

There were 26 imported cases and 25 of them were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining imported case was a pilot with Singapore Airlines who had tested negative for Covid-19 on return to Singapore but developed symptoms later.

Among the imported cases, seven are Singaporeans or permanent residents and six are foreign domestic workers.

There was one new community case and none from worker's dormitories.

On Tuesday, MOH reported that the part-time Grab driver who was the sole Covid-19 community case on Monday had been temporarily suspended from the Grab platform, in line with the ride-hailing operator's safety precaution measures.

Grab said in a statement on Tuesday that it is working with MOH to provide all necessary information on the man - who also works as a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member - for contact tracing purposes.

It added that to ensure higher safety and hygiene standards, all its drivers have access to free sanitiser and disinfectant at the Grab Driver Centre. After every ride, Grab drivers and passengers can provide feedback or report on any health and hygiene-related concerns.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old Singaporean man who returned from Indonesia was one of 13 coronavirus cases announced on Tuesday.

All the coronavirus cases announced on Tuesday were imported, and comprised one Singaporean, two permanent residents, nine work permit holders and one short-term visit pass holder.

A 71-year-old female permanent resident had returned from the United States. The other cases returned from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories on Tuesday.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with just one currently unlinked case in the past week.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 81.9 million people. More than 1.79 million people have died.