13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Dec 29), all of which were imported.

They were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories.

Tuesday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,542.

On Monday, MOH reported that a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member who works as a part-time private-hire driver with Grab was the sole confirmed Covid-19 case in the community.

There were also four new imported cases.

The community case was a 48-year-old Singaporean man who is asymptomatic and was detected through proactive testing arranged by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for air crew who returned from overseas flights. He had travelled to the United States on duty from Dec 12 to 16 on a controlled itinerary, said MOH.

He was tested last Wednesday, but his test result came back inconclusive two days later. This necessitated a second test that same day, which was also inconclusive.

He had remained at home while awaiting further tests.

On Sunday, his swab came back positive for Covid-19 infection and he was taken in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on the same day.

His serological test result is negative, which indicates a likely current infection.

The cabin crew on the same US flight as him all tested negative for Covid-19 infection last Wednesday.

MOH added that it has classified the case as locally transmitted due to the relatively long time interval between the patient's travel and his positive Covid-19 test, and that epidemiological investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, a restaurant in Upper Paya Lebar Road has been added to the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Yu Cun Claypot Curry Fish Head was visited by a patient on Dec 18 between 1.25pm and 2.25pm.

Of the four imported cases, three are Singaporeans who returned from India, Myanmar and the United Kingdom. The remaining case is a dependant's pass holder who arrived from India. They were all placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notices or under isolation.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week who is currently unlinked.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 81.1 million people. More than 1.77 million people have died.