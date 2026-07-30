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255 people under probe for suspected links to scams involving about $5.6m in losses

The people under investigation, comprising 172 men and 83 women aged between 16 and 77, are suspected of being scammers or money mules.

SINGAPORE – Some 255 people are being investigated by the police over their suspected involvement in scams where victims are believed to have lost around $5.6 million .

This follows a July 16 to July 29 operation by officers from the Cyber Command – a new anti-scam and cybercrime police unit launched on July 3 – and the seven police land divisions.

In a statement on July 30, the police said the 255 people are believed to be involved in more than 660 scam cases, comprising e-commerce, phishing, job, government official impersonation, investment and lucky draw scams.

The people – comprising 172 men and 83 women aged between 16 and 77 – are suspected of being scammers or money mules, and are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing illegal payment services.

If found guilty of cheating, the suspects could face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine . Those convicted of money laundering can face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Those found guilty of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service without a licence could be jailed for u p to three years, fined up to $125,000, or both.

Since Dec 30, 2025, scammers and those involved in scam syndicates face mandatory caning of between six and 24 strokes.

Those who launder scam proceeds or provide SIM cards and Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes of the cane.

People involved in mule-related offences may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield helpline on 1799.