25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including first in workers' dorm since Jan 16

SINGAPORE - There were 25 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Friday (Feb 5), taking Singapore's total to 59,649.

They included the first case reported in the workers' dormitories since Jan 16. Another case was from the community and there were 23 imported cases among people who had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday night, the MOH said that a long-term visit pass holder reported as an unlinked community case on Wednesday had been reclassified as an imported case.

"Given her serology status and recent travel history to India between Nov 30 and Jan 6, we have reclassified this case as imported," said the MOH.

The 35-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, two weeks after completing her stay-home notice (SHN).

The MOH reported 22 imported cases on Thursday, including of three Singaporeans and two permanent residents who returned from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Two dependant's pass holders arrived from Germany and Japan, and four work pass holders from Indonesia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

Eight others were work permit holders who arrived from countries such as Bangladesh and Indonesia.

There were also three short-term visit pass holders from Indonesia.

They all returned positive tests while on SHN or in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said the MOH.

With 28 patients discharged on Thursday, 59,333 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 38 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 209 were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 104 million people. More than 2.2 million have died.