24 bus services affected by road closures for National Day Parade

SINGAPORE - A total of 24 bus services will be affected by road closures for the National Day Parade (NDP) on Tuesday (Aug 9).

SBS Transit said in a statement on Friday (Aug 5) that 15 of its bus services will be affected. They are 10, 14, 16, 56, 57, 70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 162M, 195, 196 and 502.

They will be diverted to alternative routes and skip bus stops along Bayfront Avenue, Beach Road and those in the vicinity of the Civic District.

Similarly, SMRT said in a statement on Friday that four of its bus services - 75, 960, 960e, 961M - will skip stops along Beach Road, Bras Basah Road, Collyer Quay, Esplanade Drive, Fullerton Road, Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard and Robinson Road.

Tower Transit said on its Facebook page that five of its services will be affected. They are 77, 97, 106, 167 and 857.

The three operators' bus services will be affected from 7.30am till the end of service, from 11am till the end of service, or from 2pm to 11.30pm.

The Straits Times has reached out to Go-Ahead Singapore for updates on its services.

This year's NDP will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform and will be open to the public for the first time in two years.

In an earlier announcement, all four operators said they would be extending the last timings of selected bus services to complement the later train timings on the eve of National Day.

The police also released a media statement on Thursday (Aug 4) to urge those attending the NDP to arrive early to allow ample time for security checks. They should also minimise the personal belongings they are taking into the venue to facilitate faster security clearance.

To prevent overcrowding in the Marina Bay area, police officers and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the flow of crowds in the area.

As part of the safety and security arrangements put in place by the police, those planning to go to Marina Bay to see the fireworks can use an online map to view real-time crowd levels and closure areas at the various fireworks viewing spots.