Public advised to arrive early for NDP amid road closures and enhanced security

SINGAPORE- With the 26,000-seat Marina Bay floating platform expected to be filled for the National Day Parade celebrations and large crowds converging on the area on Aug 9, the police have issued advisories on security and traffic arrangements.

In a media statement on Thursday (Aug 4), they urged those attending NDP to arrive early to allow ample time for security checks on people and belongings. They should also minimise the personal belongings they are taking into the venue to facilitate faster security clearance.

To prevent overcrowding in the Marina Bay area, police officers and auxiliary police officers will be regulating the flow of crowds at areas in Marina Bay, such as the Esplanade Waterfront, One Fullerton waterfront, Merlion Park, The Promontory and Marina Bay Sands waterfront.

The public are advised to follow the instructions of the marshals and police officers on duty. Those intending to visit Marina Bay can also check the new Crowd@MarinaBay map to view real-time crowd levels and closure areas at the various fireworks viewing spots.

The police also cautioned that dispersal after the parade will likely be slow due to large crowds.

As the Esplanade, Promenade and Bayfront MRT stations are expected to be packed during dispersal, commuters are advised to head to alternative stations such as City Hall, Raffles Place and Marina Bay.

Several roads and lanes including Esplanade Drive, Nicoll Highway and Fullerton Road will also be closed to vehicular traffic during stipulated periods.

During the closures, access will be granted only to authorised vehicles, police vehicles and emergency vehicles. Auxiliary police officers and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) marshals will be deployed at the affected junctions to assist and direct motorists.

Traffic delays are expected along Raffles Avenue, Temasek Avenue, Bayfront Avenue, Marina Boulevard, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard, Republic Avenue, Nicoll Highway, Robinson Road, Cecil Street, Collyer Quay, Bras Basah Road, Beach Road and Ophir Road.

Motorists are to plan their routes early and avoid these roads. Those travelling to these areas are strongly encouraged to use public transport, said the police.

Similarly, motorists proceeding to Suntec City and Marina Square from Raffles Avenue, Raffles Boulevard and Bayfront Avenue are advised to use alternate routes via Nicoll Highway or Rochor Road leading to Temasek Boulevard.

Parking restrictions along the affected roads will be strictly enforced and vehicles found parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.

For further inquiries, the public can contact the organiser at 1800-637-2022.