Straitstimes.com header logo

231 people under investigation for involvement in scams, with losses of over $6 million

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A total of 231 people, comprising 66 women and 165 men, are suspected of being scammers or money mules.

A total of 231 people, comprising 66 women and 165 men, are suspected of being scammers or money mules.

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Alessia Mah

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A total of 231 people are assisting with investigations for their suspected involvement in scams, which have resulted in losses totalling over $6.35 million.

This follows a two-week operation from Jan 30 to Feb 12 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions, the police said in a statement on Feb 13.

Those under investigation are believed to be involved in more than 900 cases of scams, comprising e-commerce, investment and job scams.

The 231 people, comprising 66 women and 165 men, aged between 14 and 84, are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing illegal payment services.

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face

mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes if convicted,

while those who launder scam proceeds and provide SIM cards or Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes of the cane.

Those involved in money mule-related offences may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.

For more information on scams, visit

www.scamshield.gov.sg

or call the ScamShield helpline on 1799.

More on this topic
Beware of conmen asking you to vote for a ‘friend’s child’ in a dance competition on WhatsApp
Singapore travellers to Malaysia lose $24k to scam texts impersonating LTA
See more on

Scams

Internet crimes and scams

Crime

Police

Singapore

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.