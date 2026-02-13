231 people under investigation for involvement in scams, with losses of over $6 million

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A total of 231 people are assisting with investigations for their suspected involvement in scams, which have resulted in losses totalling over $6.35 million .

This follows a two-week operation from Jan 30 to Feb 12 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions, the police said in a statement on Feb 13.

Those under investigation are believed to be involved in more than 900 cases of scams, comprising e-commerce, investment and job scams.

The 231 people, comprising 66 women and 165 men , aged between 14 and 84 , are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing illegal payment services.

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of six to 24 strokes if convicted, while those who launder scam proceeds and provide SIM cards or Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes of the cane.

Those involved in money mule-related offences may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.