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The bulk of the cases involved e-commerce, friend impersonation, job, government official impersonation, investment and rental scams.

SINGAPORE - A total of 221 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in scams, in roles as scammers or money mules, following a police operation from May 21 to June 3.

The suspects, aged betwee n 15 and 81, are believed to be involved in more than 658 cases of scams, where victims reportedly lost over $9 million, said the police in a statement on June 4.

The bulk of the cases involved e-commerce, friend impersonation, job, government official impersonation, investment and rental scams.

The suspects, comprising 149 men and 72 women, are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. Individuals convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

A person found guilty of carrying on a business to provide a payment service in Singapore without a licence can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $125,000, or both.

Since Dec 30, 2025 , scammers and those involved in scam syndicates face mandatory caning of between six and 24 strokes.

“Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, providing SIM cards and providing Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes,” said the police, who also said that a nyone found to be linked to such crimes will also be held accountable .

“Individuals involved in mule-related offences – whether they are under investigation and assessed to be at risk, or have been warned, issued with composition sums, prosecuted or convicted – may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions,” they added.

Members of the public with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, added the police.