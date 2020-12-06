22 taken to hospital after car and bus carrying foreign workers collide on Jurong Island

SINGAPORE - A total of 21 bus passengers believed to be foreign workers were taken to hospital on Sunday morning (Dec 6) after the bus they were on collided with a car on Jurong island.

Police said they were all conscious when taken to three hospitals. The 42-year-old driver of the car was sent to National University Hospital.

The impact of the accident caused the bus to topple on its side, and the front half of the car to be crushed almost beyond recognition.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the 22 victims were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Hospital and Singapore General Hospital.

The accident happened at 7am at the end of Jurong Island Highway in Jurong island.

Police investigations are ongoing.