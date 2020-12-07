22 taken to hospital after bus, car collide

A video screengrab showing a car crushed and a bus lying on its side following their collision yesterday morning on Jurong Island. The driver of the car as well as 21 passengers on the bus were taken to hospital.
Twenty-one bus passengers, believed to be foreign workers, were taken to hospital yesterday morning after the bus they were on collided with a car on Jurong Island.

The police said they were all conscious when taken to three hospitals.

The 42-year-old driver of the car was taken to the National University Hospital.

The impact of the accident caused the bus to topple on its side, and the front half of the car was crushed beyond recognition.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the 22 victims were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, the National University Hospital and Singapore General Hospital.

The accident happened at 7am towards the end of Jurong Island Highway on Jurong Island.

The police are investigating the accident.

