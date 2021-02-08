22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday (Feb 8), taking Singapore's total to 59,721.

Two of these cases are in the community, while the other 20 are imported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its noon update.

There were none from the worker's dormitories.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, there had been 24 new cases confirmed.

The sole community case among them is a 43-year-old Singaporean man who works at Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 3, MOH said.

His job entails issuing electronic monitoring devices to individuals who will be serving their stay-home notice outside of dedicated facilities, and helping them to wear the devices, said the ministry.

While on duty, he wears a surgical mask, face shield and gloves, MOH added.

The man did not show any symptoms, and the case was detected when he was tested on Feb 4 as part of rostered routine testing.

His result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and he was taken in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His earlier tests, the previous one being on Jan 22, had come back negative, as did his serology test - indicating that it was likely a current infection.

Epidemiological investigations were ongoing, MOH said, adding that the man's close contacts including family members and co-workers had been isolated and placed on quarantine. Such contacts are tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

The other 23 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases in workers' dormitories on Sunday.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 104 million people. More than 2.2 million people have died.