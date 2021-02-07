24 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 in community

SINGAPORE - There were 24 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (Feb 7), including one community case.

The other 23 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in workers' dormitories.

The latest cases take Singapore's total to 59,699, since the first Covid-19 case was detected in Singapore on Jan 23 last year.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, the first case of likely Covid-19 reinfection was detected in Singapore - a 28-year-old Bangladeshi man on work permit who stays in a dormitory at 43 Tech Park Crescent.

He had been confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on April 12 last year and subsequently recovered, consistently testing negative for the infection from June onwards.

But on Jan 25, his test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

While reinfection is rare, the MOH said clinical and laboratory evidence suggests that the man has been reinfected. So far, the other recovered workers in the dormitories have not suffered a significant loss of post-infection immunity, the ministry said.

As at Saturday, the the number of new cases in the community has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to one case in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also fallen from two cases to one in the same period.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 105 million people. More than 2.3 million people have died.