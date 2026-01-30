217 people under investigation for involvement in scams with losses over $7 million

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A total of 217 people are assisting in investigations into their suspected involvement in scams where victims are believed to have lost more than $7.67 million .

This follows a two-week operation from Jan 16 to 29 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

In a statement on Jan 30, the police said the 217 people are believed to be involved in more than 700 scam cases, comprising e-commerce, job, government official impersonation and investment scams.

The people – comprising 78 women and 139 men aged between 16 and 83 – are suspected of being scammers or money mules and are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing illegal payment services.

Since Dec 30, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face between six and 24 strokes of the cane.

Those who launder scam proceeds or provide SIM cards and Singpass credentials may face up to 12 strokes of the cane.

People involved in mule-related offences may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.