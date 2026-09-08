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21 workplace deaths in first half of 2026; four involved platform workers

Four platform workers who died in traffic accidents were among the 21 workplace fatalities in the first half of 2026.

SINGAPORE - More people died due to injuries sustained at work in the first half of 2026, partly due to a rise in platform workers who lost their lives on the roads.

Four platform workers were among 21 workplace deaths between January and June, compared with two among 18 fatalities in the same period in 2025.

Platform work is now the industry with the second-highest number of deaths, tied with construction, surpassing other traditional high-risk industries such as the manufacturing and marine sectors.

The number of major injuries decreased in the first half of 2026. These are severe non-fatal injuries such as amputations and paralysis.

There were 314 major injuries across all industries , down from 335 in the same period in 2025.

These statistics were released on Sept 8 in a mid-year Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) report by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Vehicular incidents claimed nine lives and was the leading cause of the 21 recorded fatalities. Other top causes were drowning or suffocation, which caused five deaths - including those of three crew members in a supply boat collision with a landing craft off Pasir Panjang Terminal in June.

The transportation and storage industry had the highest number of deaths, at five fatalities.

Singapore’s workplace fatality rate in the first half of 2026 rose to 1.1 death per 100,000 workers, up from 0.97 in the same period in 2025. The Republic’s target is to keep the rate below one death per 100,000 workers by 2028.

Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash called the rise in fatal injuries, particularly from vehicular incidents, “a serious concern”, and said t he authoritie s are taking action to address it.

With the support of the Multi-Agency Workplace Safety and Health Taskforce (MAST) - formed in 2022 to improve workplace safety and health in higher-risk sectors - MOM had stepped up workplace safety measures in June, after seven workers lost their lives in four weeks.

These measures included enhanced penalties and a two-week safety time-out, which helped prevent more fatalities, said MOM.

The ministry is reviewing further measures, including tougher deterrence through enforcement, and a review of the bizSAFE programme to better reflect how companies fare in workplace safety and health.

Higher risks of platform work

Platform workers such as delivery riders were first included in official workplace injury and death statistics in 2025, after a new law provided them with workplace safety and health-related protection.

Such work faces significantly higher risks than other sectors. Their annualised death and injury rate is 92.1 per 100,000 workers, compared to 24.1 in the construction industry and 28.4 in the manufacturing sector.

Most platform workers have to contend with worsening road conditions. The number of road traffic accidents and casualties rose over the past three years, according to mid-year Traffic Police (TP) statistics released in August.

About 86 per cent of platform workers with fatal or major injuries in the first half of 2026 had met with a vehicular incident.

In July, MAST expanded to include the Ministry of Home Affairs and TP, to strengthen efforts in tackling vehicular and traffic risks at workplaces.

A platform worker safety workgroup, formed in March, is also studying measures including training, support for safer driving and riding behaviours, safety technology, and data collection and analysis. It will conclude its work by end-2026.

Meanwhile, some delivery riders have joined a new safety programme launched in August, designed specifically for the demands of their work - such as riding with loaded delivery bags.

The Advanced Riding Development Programme: Urban Rider Safety Course, jointly developed by GrabAcademy, Grab’s learning and development arm, and the Riding Safety Association of Singapore, is open to riders from all platforms.

Drop in major injuries

But the general picture of Singapore’s workplace safety and health has “broadly remained stable”, said MOM, pointing to fewer major injuries.

The construction and manufacturing sectors recorded the highest number of major injuries, at 65 and 61 incidents respectively. Platform work came in third with 40 major injuries.

The most common cause of major injuries are slips, trips and falls, followed by vehicular incidents, machinery incidents and falls from height.

The construction sector saw improvements as its fatal and major injury rate fell to the lowest since 2020.

Smaller-scale construction works accounted for 70 per cent of the sector’s injuries and fatalities. MOM said it is reviewing measures to strengthen deterrence and accountability among such contractors.

In the manufacturing sector, injuries and deaths in metalworking rose 56 per cent while such incidents in food and beverages manufacturing fell 32 per cent.

MOM said it will maintain a higher inspection frequency for the metalworking industry, focusing on addressing machinery safety and mitigating slip, trip and fall risks.

Minor injuries and occupational diseases

Minor injuries, which refer to non-severe injuries where the worker takes medical leave or is put on light duties, rose from 10,826 in the first half of 2025 to 11,782 in the same period in 2026.

Slips, trips and falls, over-exertion or strenuous movements, or machinery incidents, were the top three leading causes of minor injuries in the first half of 2026.

The number of dangerous occurrences reported to MOM fell to its lowest since 2010, with three in the first half of 2026 compared with 14 in the same period in 2025. Such occurrences refer to incidents with potentially serious consequences, such as a crane collapse or explosion.

Occupational diseases rose to 620 cases between January and June, compared with 485 in the same period in 2025.

Fifty-seven per cent of the 2026 cases were noise-induced hearing loss, followed by work-related musculoskeletal disorders at 23 per cent, and occupational skin diseases at 11 per cent.

MOM attributed the increase to an expansion of the types of occupational diseases covered under revised manpower laws, and an enhanced workplace health surveillance programme raising awareness among doctors and employers about reporting such diseases.