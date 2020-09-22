21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 1 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Sept 22), taking Singapore's total to 57,627.

They included one imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases for the second day in a row.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, MOH reported that Universal Studios Singapore and Plaza Singapura were among the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Of the 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday, nine were imported cases - seven who had returned from India, and two from Iran. They were placed on stay-home notices on arriving in Singapore.

No new community cases were announced.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 22 new coronavirus patients announced on Monday.

Among these, 16 were contacts of previous cases who had already been quarantined, and were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining six cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as the routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, said the ministry, while the number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past two weeks.

With 60 cases discharged on Monday, 57,226 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remained in hospital while 302 were recuperating in community facilities. None was in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 31.4 million people. More than 968,000 people have died.