2021: A tale of survival and hope

Horace, the Roman poet, once noted that "a poem is like a painting". Perhaps he will not mind if we give his words a slight modern twist and say "a photograph is like a poem". Its expression can charm us, its imagery hypnotise us, its intensity arrest us. Like the photograph itself, we go still and quiet for a while as we look.

We know the power of images because at year's end we often reach for them, shuffling them together in newspapers to create a sort of neat album for an untidy year. Like the poem, this process is personal.

In the photograph we see light, angle and framing. We look at shape, layers and the motion in the stillness. We discover emotion, truth and insight in a single frame. But, for senior executive photojournalist Neo Xiaobin and me, who went through over a thousand photographs to pick 21 images that represented 2021 for us, we also found something else.