20 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, 1 in community

SINGAPORE - There were 20 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (Sept 26), taking Singapore's total to 57,685.

These include one patient in the community who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, there were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed. This is the lowest daily figure for new patients since Sept 18, when 11 new infections were also reported.

Friday's new patients included two imported cases comprising one work pass holder and one work permit holder.

They returned from India and the Philippines on Sept 13.

Both imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new community cases for the second day in a row.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining nine of the 11 new coronavirus patients announced on Friday.

Seven had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine.

The remaining two cases were detected through surveillance testing.

No new clusters were announced on Friday.

The number of new daily cases in the community in a week has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day over the same period.

With eight cases discharged on Friday, 57,326 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 29 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 268 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive had died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 32 million people. More than 990,000 people have died.