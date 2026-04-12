20 arrested for alleged involvement in scam-related cases linked to over $1.3m in losses

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Police investigations revealed that the 20 suspects had allegedly facilitated scam activities by relinquishing or selling their bank accounts.

SINGAPORE – Twenty people were arrested for their alleged involvement in carrying out various scam-related money mule activities, resulting in victims losing more than $1.3 million.

The 15 men and five women are aged between 19 and 49, said the police in a statement on April 12.

The cases involve government official impersonation, job, e-commerce and investment scams.

The suspects will be charged in court from April 13 to April 17 over offences, including abetment to cheating, assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct and abetting unauthorised access to computer material.

Investigations revealed that the 20 suspects had allegedly facilitated scam activities by relinquishing or selling their bank accounts, leading to criminal syndicates laundering money.

Some had also allegedly cheated banks into opening bank accounts and handed over their iBanking credentials to people they do not know.

The offence of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Facilitating unauthorised access to computer material carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both for a first conviction.

With effect from Dec 30, 2025, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, which can go up to 24 strokes.

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

This includes certain money laundering offences, Singpass offences and certain SIM card offences, the police said.

Under the Facility Restriction Framework, those involved in mule-related offences – whether they are under investigation and assessed to be at risk, or have been warned, issued with composition sums, prosecuted or convicted – may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further scam cases.