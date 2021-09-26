2 seniors die of Covid-19, bringing Singapore's death toll to 78, with 1,939 new cases

SINGAPORE - Two unvaccinated Singaporean women, aged 97 and 69, have died of Covid-19 complications.

The 97-year-old died on Saturday (Sept 25) after testing positive on Sept 18, while the 69-year-old died on Friday after testing positive that day, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday.

The first woman had a history of hyperlipidaemia - or a high level of fats in the blood - and the second had a history of hypertension. Their deaths bring Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 78.

MOH also reported 1,939 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, surpassing Friday's record high of 1,650 infections. It is the sixth consecutive day that the number of cases crossed 1,000.

The number of fatalities in September now stands at 23 - which exceeds the 18 deaths in August.

The local cases on Sunday comprised 1,536 in the community and 398 among dormitory residents. Among the local cases are 417 seniors who are above 60 years old.

Five new cases were imported.

A new cluster has emerged at Pasir Panjang Wholsesale Centre - with 64 cases among workers and trade visitors, said MOH. They comprised 59 workers in the market, three trade visitors and two household contacts of patients. The ministry added that new cases have already been quarantined.

Meanwhile, one new case was added to the cluster at LearnJoy Education Centre - a tuition centre in Bedok - bringing the total number of cases to 17, while four were added to the cluster at My Little Campus - a pre-school in Yishun - which now has a total of 44 cases.

Four more cases were also detected in the cluster at Windsor Convalescent Home in Pasir Panjang, bringing the number of cases there to 38.

The total tally of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 87,892.

Currently, 1,203 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, up from 1,142 the day before.

Among them are 172 patients who need oxygen supplementation, up from 165 the day before.

There are also 30 in critical condition in the intensive care unit, up from 27 on Saturday.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 168 are above the age of 60.

