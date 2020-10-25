2 of 5 new Covid-19 cases from dormitories, one had shown symptoms

SINGAPORE - The two new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases confirmed on Sunday (Oct 25) were migrant workers living in dormitories, said the Health Ministry.

One was symptomatic and tested when he developed acute respiratory infection symptoms while the other was asymptomatic and detected through the bi-weekly routine testing of workers living in dormitories.

There were also three imported cases that were asymptomatic, making up the total of five new cases on Sunday and bringing the total number to 57,970.

The three imported cases were a Singapore permanent resident, an Indian national holding a Dependant's Pass and an Indonesian short-term visit pass holder who had been allowed entry to visit her child, who is a Singapore permanent resident.

They had arrived from Britain, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia and were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and tested then.

The ministry also said that the cluster at North Coast Lodge has been closed as there have been no cases linked to it for 28 days.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from five cases in the week before, to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has stayed at two a week in the past two weeks.

With new 14 cases discharged, 57,843 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remain in hospital, while 33 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.