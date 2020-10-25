5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 locally transmitted and 3 imported

SINGAPORE - There were five new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (Oct 25) - two locally transmitted, three imported - taking Singapore's total to 57,970.

Both of the locally transmitted infections were people living in dormitories while the imported ones were put on stay-home notices on arrival.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

Two of the 14 new cases reported on Saturday worked at Changi Airport Terminal 3 but are not linked, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

One is a T3 security officer who had gone to work before being admitted to hospital. He also visited the Singapore National Eye Centre for treatment of a non-related condition.

The other is a screener and swab assistant at Raffles Medical at T3 who had gone to work before hospital admission.

"While both cases work at T3, they had not interacted with each other, and epidemiological investigations so far have not established any link between them," the MOH said on Saturday night.

All people working at T3 who may have been in contact with travellers will be tested, it added.

The new Covid-19 patients visited FairPrice Finest at T3 and Jurong Point while infectious.

The MOH also noted that it is in talks with public agencies to ramp up testing of front-line staff Changi Airport as travel volumes are expected to increase in coming months.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from four two weeks ago to three in the past week but there were three unlinked cases in the community over the past week, up from one two weeks ago.

There were 12 people discharged from hospital on Saturday, bringing to 57,829 the number of patients who have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 53 patients remain in hospital, while 40 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.