1,926 visitors travelled to Singapore from Germany and Brunei; 2 tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival

SINGAPORE - Since the Sept 8 launch of quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers from Brunei and Germany, 1,926 visitors have made the journey to Singapore with two testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival.

The two had flown in from Germany under Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangements and undertook the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Saturday (Oct 9).

It added that the travellers were isolated and there was no interaction with the local community.

In an update, the authority said a total of 4,676 VTL passes have been issued as at Friday to short-term visitors and long-term pass holders to enter Singapore from the two countries.

Under the travel scheme announced then, visitors were not required to undergo quarantine, but they had to go through four rounds of PCR testing: pre-departure, on arrival, as well as on day three and day seven after arrival.

CAAS said no other positive case was detected from both Germany and Brunei, including during the post arrival tests on day three and day seven.

Number of VTL passes issued up to Friday: 4,676

- From Germany: 4,497

- From Brunei: 179

Number of VTL arrivals up to Oct 8: 1,926

Number of Covid-19 cases detected on arrival

- Germany: 2

- Brunei : 0

Number of Covid-19 cases detected on Day 3 and Day 7

- Germany: 0

- Brunei: 0