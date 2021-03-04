19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 1 in the community and 18 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Thursday (March 4), with one in the community and 18 imported.

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notice on arrival.

The new Covid-19 infections brought the country's total to 59,998.

A retired 82-year-old Singaporean man who initially tested negative was among the two unlinked community cases announced on Wednesday.

The man showed symptoms on Feb 14 and visited a general practitioner clinic on Feb 22. His test came back negative.

He had registered for a vaccination on Feb 22 but deferred this after his doctor suggested he postpone it if feeling unwell, the Health Ministry noted.

The man sought medical treatment again on Monday as he was still feeling unwell. This time his test came back positive the next day and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

His serological test has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection, added the Health Ministry.

The second community case is a 38-year-old permanent resident and a housewife.

She is asymptomatic and was detected after a pre-departure test on Tuesday in preparation for a trip to India came back positive the next day. She was taken to NCID. A serological test result is pending.

There were also 21 imported cases who tested positive while serving stay-home notices after arriving here.

These include a permanent resident who arrived from Indonesia. The other 20 cases are work pass holders who travelled from India, Nepal and Nigeria.

There were seven patients discharged on Wednesday bringing the number of people who have fully recovered to 59,834 while 18 remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in intensive care.

There are 83 people still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.