S'porean retiree who initially tested negative for Covid-19 among 2 new community cases

SINGAPORE - An 82-year-old Singaporean man who initially tested negative for Covid-19 was among the two unlinked community cases announced on Wednesday (March 3).

The retiree developed a runny nose, body aches and chills on Feb 14 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Feb 22, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He was tested for the virus but his test came back negative then.

While he had registered for Covid-19 vaccination on Feb 22, he did not proceed with the vaccination on his appointment date, as he had been advised earlier by his doctor to postpone it if he was feeling unwell, added MOH.

On Monday, he sought medical treatment again, as he was still feeling unwell and was swabbed for Covid-19.

His test came back positive the next day and he was taken in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection, added the Health Ministry.

The second community case is a 38-year-old permanent resident who is a homemaker.

She is asymptomatic and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Tuesday in preparation for a trip to India, said MOH.

Her result came back positive for the infection the next day and she was taken to NCID. The woman's serological test result is pending.

There were also 21 imported cases confirmed by the Health Ministry, taking Singapore's total to 59,979.

They tested positive while serving stay-home notices after their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Among the imported cases is one permanent resident who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining 20 cases are work pass holders who travelled from India, Nepal and Nigeria.

Mustafa Centre, Sri Vadapathira Kaliamman Temple and GHK 407 Food House in Ang Mo Kio are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Health Ministry.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to four cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from none in the week before to four cases in the past week.

With seven cases discharged on Wednesday, 59,834 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 18 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 83 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.