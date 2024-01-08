180 victims lost $2.6m in December after falling for ruse involving social media job offers

SINGAPORE - At least 180 people lost about $2.6 million in just one month after taking up fake job offers from conmen who later convinced victims to transfer large sums of money with the lure of easy profits.

The victims got the unsolicited job offers from the scammers in December 2023 after being added into chat groups on messaging platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram.

They would then be asked to get on social media platforms and perform specific tasks to earn a commission, the police said in a statement on Jan 8.

The tasks could include things like following the TikTok or Instagram accounts of social media personalities called influencers or subscribe to YouTube channels and videos or “like” songs on Spotify, the statement added.

“In some cases, scammers may also claim to represent TikTok or online communications and marketing companies when they approached victims with job offers.”

After completing the tasks, victims would get a small commission, and be persuaded to complete more tasks in return for more money.

These tasks included getting the victims to create accounts on fake websites, and making them transfer large sums of money to bank accounts or cryptocurrency accounts provided by the scammers, with the promise of better returns.

In some cases, the conmen even offered victims fake employment contracts.

“Victims would only realise that they had been scammed when their website account showed a negative account balance, and they were told to pay additional funds in order to upgrade their accounts or when they failed to withdraw their earnings,” the statement said.

Victims also said the conmen sent unsolicited WhatsApp or Telegram messages saying the victims had won a prize, and they would get a commission once they complete tasks like “following” an account on Instagram.

Victims would then be added to chat groups where they would get instructions to get active on social media sites or transfer cash under the pretence of investment opportunities.