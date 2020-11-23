5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no local patients for 13th day

SINGAPORE - There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon (Nov 23), all of which are imported.

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories for the 13th day in a row.

This is the longest stretch without a community case since the first coronavirus case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23. There were 12 days between the first reported case, which was imported, and the first recorded community cases on Feb 4.

Monday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,165.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, Singapore had no new coronavirus cases in the community for the 12th day in a row.

There were no cases in dormitories where migrant workers stay.

MOH also confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases as at noon, all of them imported.

Of these, three were Singapore permanent residents who returned from India, while five were work permit holders coming back from Indonesia and the Philippines.

Another two were a dependant's pass holder and student's pass holder who arrived from India.

These 10 individuals were all serving stay-home notices and were tested during that period.

The remaining two cases were crew members of separate ships. One had arrived from Indonesia to board a ship docked here. He was isolated upon arrival in Singapore and tested positive for Covid-19.

The other arrived on a ship from the Philippines. He did not disembark from the ship where he was isolated and swabbed on board.

All 12 new cases were asymptomatic and detected through proactive screening and surveillance.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week, MOH noted.

Three more individuals who had Covid-19 were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,052 people have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 26 confirmed cases still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, but one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 39 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected around 56.9 million people. More than 1.3 million people have died.