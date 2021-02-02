19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (Feb 2), taking Singapore's total to 59,584.

All of them were imported.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, a nine-year-old dependant's pass holder from India was among the 29 confirmed coronavirus cases. She was asymptomatic when tested.

All 29 cases were imported, and included two Singaporeans and three permanent residents who returned from India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Another two dependant's pass holders were Indian nationals who travelled from India and the United Arab Emirates.

There were also two long-term visit pass holders and four work pass holders who arrived from India.

Ten of the cases reported on Monday were work permit holders, of whom six were foreign domestic workers coming from India, Indonesia and Myanmar.

The remaining five cases were short-term visit pass holders.

One of them was a 46-year-old Italian man who arrived in Singapore for a work project. Three of the cases arrived from India and Indonesia to visit family members who are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while another Indian national was here to study.

Among the new cases, 26 were asymptomatic, and were detected from proactive screening and surveillance, while three were symptomatic. They tested positive while serving stay-home notices or while in isolation after their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

With 43 cases discharged on Monday, 59,256 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 45 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 220 were still recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 101.4 million people. More than 2.1 million people have died.