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16-year-olds among 550 under probe for scam and unlicensed moneylending activities

Of the 550 people, 418 are believed to be involved in scam-related activities as money mules.

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 550 people – including teens as young as 16 – for their suspected roles in more than 1,800 cases of scam and unlicensed moneylending activities.

The Bedok Police Division arrested 46 people in the 10-day operation between June 29 and July 8 , said the police in a statement on July 10.

A total of 341 men and 209 women , aged between 1 6 and 8 3, are being investigated .

Of these, 418 people are believed to be involved in scam-related activities – including e-commerce, investment, job, rental, phishing and loan-related scams – as money mules. Victims reportedly lost more than $14.8 million .

They are being investigated for cheating, assisting another to retain proceeds from criminal conduct and unauthorised disclosure of Singpass access code, according to the police.

The remaining 132 people are being investigated for their suspected roles in unlicensed moneylending activities, involving transactions amounting to more than $2.3 million .

Police advised the public to reject money-making opportunities that promise fast and easy payouts, including those that require them to allow others to use their Singpass or bank accounts to receive or transfer money.

They are also advised to stay away from scammers or unlicensed moneylenders and avoid working with or assisting them in any way.

E-commerce scams were the most common type of scam in 2025, with 6,703 cases reported and $16.7 million lost.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield helpline on 1799.

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential, said the police.