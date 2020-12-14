5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Monday (Dec 14), all of which were imported.

They had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Monday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,325.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

There were seven new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, all of which were imported. They comprised one permanent resident (PR), one work pass holder, four work permit holders and a dependant's pass holder.

The PR, a 13-year-old girl, returned from India.

Five of the imported cases are employed here. One of them is a 33-year-old work pass holder, an Indian national who arrived from India.

The other four working in Singapore are work permit holders. One of them, a 38-year-old Filipina, arrived from the Philippines.

Two of them are Indian nationals from India - a 34-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman - while another is a 26-year-old Indonesian woman who arrived from Indonesia.

The last imported patient is a dependant's pass holder - a 36-year-old Indonesian woman who arrived from Indonesia.

All seven imported cases were asymptomatic when they were tested for Covid-19.

The Health ministry said epidemiological investigations are in progress, adding that all identified close contacts of the patients have been isolated and quarantined.

MOH also said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With 11 cases discharged on Sunday, 58,193 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 21 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 62 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 69.5 million people. More than 1.5 million people have died.