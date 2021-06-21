16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 13 in community

SINGAPORE - There were 16 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Monday (June 21), taking Singapore's total to 62,430.

Of these, 13 were community cases, five of which are currently unlinked.

There were no cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

There were three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Monday night.

Sunday saw 11 new Covid-19 cases confirmed, including five unlinked community cases.

They were a financial consultant, a dental assistant, a Housing Board engineer and two retirees.

This was the highest number of unlinked cases since June 12, when five unlinked cases were also reported.

The youngest patient was a 22-year-old woman who works at Q&M Dental Surgery at Redhill MRT station.

MOH said she wears full personal protective equipment at work.

The HDB engineer is a 52-year-old man who was detected as part of the Bukit Merah View community testing. He was last at work on May 13.

Two cases, one linked and one unlinked, did not seek medical attention when they developed respiratory symptoms.

An 83-year-old woman, whose case is currently unlinked, had a fever and cough last Wednesday but did not seek treatment until last Friday, when she was taken to the National University Hospital and tested positive for Covid-19.

Her family member, an 81-year-old woman, developed a cough and fatigue last Friday but did not seek medical attention. She, however, participated in the MOH-offered free testing for those who visited 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View last Saturday and was placed under quarantine the same day.

She has tested preliminarily for the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, the cluster at Bukit Merah View food centre and market has grown to 73 people, up from 70 last Saturday. All three new cases were already in quarantine when they tested positive for the coronavirus.

MOH said there were 108 community cases in the past week, up from 36 in the week before. The number of unlinked cases has also risen from 15 two weeks ago to 21 in the past week.

Currently, 142 confirmed cases are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, although one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 196 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, where patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for the virus recuperate.

Singapore has had 34 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.