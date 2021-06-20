9 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 5 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 11 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as at Sunday noon (June 20), of which nine were community cases and two were imported.

The community cases include five unlinked ones. As for the four linked cases, three had already been quarantined, while the remaining case was detected through testing, either during a swabbing operation or when the patient sought treatment at a clinic.

The two imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. One is a returning Singaporean.

No new cases were reported in workers' dormitories.

More details on the day's cases, which take Singapore's total to 62,414 ,will be announced on Sunday night.

Singapore moves to further reopen its economy on Monday, with dining in resuming, although each group will be capped at two people.

The initial plan to restart dining in with groups of up to five has been postponed to mid-July, given the current virus situation, as the authorities attempt to control a growing cluster at Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre.

There were 94 locally transmitted cases last week, compared with 41 cases in the week before.