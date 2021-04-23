151 get food poisoning after eating from International French School canteen

SINGAPORE - More than 150 students and staff from the International French School in Ang Mo Kio have contracted food poisoning after eating from its canteen.

The cafeteria has been told to cease operations until the end of the week, said the school.

As at noon on Friday (April 23), 151 people had reported symptoms of gastroenteritis, the Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency told The Straits Times.

So far none has been hospitalised.

The school's communications director, Mr Sebastien Barnard, said that the problem surfaced on Tuesday after several parents reported that their children had gastrointestinal symptoms after eating from the canteen.

"We ceased canteen operations immediately and are now working with our canteen supplier to conduct a full investigation into the possible causes," he said.

He added that students' health was of utmost importance and that the school was taking it very seriously.

"We are applying extra precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our students," Mr Barnard said.

The International French School has students from kindergarten age all the way through to high school.

According to its website, catering is provided by Chartwells - a company which was also involved in cases of food poisoning at the residential colleges of the National University of Singapore in 2019.