Swabbing exercise under way at Edgefield Secondary School after student tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A swabbing exercise has begun at Edgefield Secondary School, where a student recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Dozens of students, teachers, staff and vendors were seen queuing up in the school at around 1pm on Sunday (May 2) for their swab test.

They arrived at staggered times and were seen observing safe distancing measures while waiting their turn. Personnel in full personal protective equipment were also seen in the school.

The Ministry of Health said on Saturday night that the 15-year-old student had developed a sore throat on Wednesday (April 28). She also developed a runny nose and lost her sense of smell the following day. She reported sick while in school on Thursday and was tested for Covid-19 at a general practitioner clinic.

Her test result came back positive on Friday and she was taken to the National University Hospital in an ambulance.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) also announced on Saturday that Edgefield Secondary will shift to home-based learning next week.

MOE said the move to full home-based learning from May 4 to May 7 is because it would take time to complete and receive the results of the Covid-19 swab tests.

The Straits Times has contacted the school and MOE for comment.