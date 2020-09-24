15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Thursday (Sept 24), taking Singapore's total to 57,654.

They included five imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases. The last time there were no community cases was Tuesday.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

Twelve new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

They included one community case, who is a work permit holder, said MOH.

He is a 31-year-old Bangladeshi who was confirmed to be positive on Tuesday.

He was asymptomatic but was identified as a contact of a previously confirmed case and was tested during quarantine.

There were also four imported cases, comprising three permanent residents who returned from India and one work pass holder who returned from Iran.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining seven new Covid-19 patients announced on Wednesday.

Among them, four were identified as contacts of previous cases and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during their quarantine period, MOH said.

The remaining three cases were detected through surveillance testing, like the rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories that is done every fortnight.

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced on Wednesday.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, said the ministry.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past fortnight.

With 29 cases discharged on Wednesday, 57,276 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 31.7 million people. More than 975,000 people have died.