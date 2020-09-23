12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 4 imported and 1 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Sept 23), taking Singapore's total to 57,639.

They included one community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also four imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

On Tuesday, MOH reported 21 new coronavirus cases, which included one imported case - a work permit holder who had returned from India on Sept 10.

She was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no community cases for the second day in a row on Tuesday and also no new locations visited by infectious coronavirus patients and no new Covid-19 clusters.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories accounted for the remaining 20 new coronavirus patients reported on Tuesday.

Among them, six were identified as contacts of previous cases and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

They were tested during their quarantine period, MOH said.

The remaining 14 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as the rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past fortnight.

With 21 cases discharged on Tuesday, 57,247 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remained in hospital, while 301 were recuperating in community facilities.

None was in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 31.7 million people. More than 974,000 people have died.