143 people, aged 16 to 79, under investigation for involvement in scams with losses of almost $4m

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 143 people are believed to be involved in more than 400 cases of scams.

SINGAPORE – A total of 143 people are being investigated by the police for their suspected involvement in scams where victims lost more than $3.82 million .

This follows a two-week operation by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions between Dec 19 and 30.

In a statement on Dec 31 , the police said the 143 people are believed to be involved in more than 400 cases of scams, comprising mainly e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams.

Those under investigation comprise 41 women and 102 men , aged between 16 and 79 , and are suspected of being scammers or money mules .

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence , the police said.

With effect from Dec 30, 2025 , scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, which can go up to 24 strokes.

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds and providing SIM cards and Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

The police advise members of the public to always reject requests from others to use their bank account or mobile lines.