14 people taken to hospital after tree falls in Sembawang Park

SINGAPORE - Fourteen people were taken to hospital on Thursday (Dec 20) after a tree fell in Sembawang Park.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fallen tree incident in Beaulieu Road at 5.55pm.

There were no trapped casualties and the 14 people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by SCDF ambulances.

The Straits Times understands that the tree fell and damaged a shelter. The extent of damage is unclear.

When ST arrived at the scene, the pathway was completely blocked by the tree. Workers were trying to cut it down.

Mr Lim Hock Lye, the owner of Beaulieu House in Sembawang Park, told ST that the area around the fallen tree was barricaded when he arrived at his restaurant at around 6.30pm.

The 64-year-old heard from a passer-by that a group of 10 to 15 people were having a picnic in the park when a thunderstorm started and sought shelter. However, an old tree next to the shelter fell suddenly and hit the shelter.



Mr Lim said that there was a "terrible thunderstorm" that started at around 5pm, but the rain had eased by 6.30pm.

He said that just last Sunday, a tree in Sembawang was struck by lightning, but he was not aware if there were any injuries.

The northern part of the island experienced moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind, the National Environment Agency said in a tweet.

It is unclear if the wet weather caused the tree to fall.