Five-storey-tall tree falls in Hougang carpark, damaging four vehicles; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A five-storey-tall tree fell at a carpark in Hougang on Friday afternoon (Sept 21) after a storm, damaging four vehicles.

There were no injuries, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council told The Straits Times. It added that the incident took place at around 5pm at the carpark near Block 203 Hougang Street 21.

It also said it is in touch with the owners of the four vehicles which were damaged.

The cars damaged include a BMW and a Volvo.

Clerk Cai Hui Yin, 51, whose workplace is near the carpark, told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that she heard a loud bang and initially thought a water heater had exploded. She realised the tree had fallen after leaving her office to check on the sound.

Ms Zhang, 55, who runs a transport company, is the owner of a white Peugeot van which was one of the damaged vehicles.

"I bought this van only a year ago and I am very sad about it. But luckily I was not in the car when the tree fell. I dare not imagine the consequences," she told Lianhe Wanbao.

When asked for more details about the fallen tree, the town council told ST: "We are currently awaiting the investigation/assessment report from our horticulture/arborist contractor following the completion of investigations and do not expect we will have any further comments before then."