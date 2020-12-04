3 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were three new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Dec 4), taking Singapore's total to 58,242.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

No community cases or patients from within worker's dormitories were announced on Friday by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, a lone locally transmitted case was reported.

The patient is from a workers' dormitory, said MOH.

The man was asymptomatic and the infection was detected through proactive surveillance, said the Health Ministry, adding that his polymerase chain reaction test result indicated a low viral load.

His close contacts in the dormitory and his workplace have been isolated and placed in quarantine.

There were nine confirmed cases in all on Thursday.

The other eight cases were imported. They comprised one Singaporean, two permanent residents (PRs), two work pass holders, two short-term pass holders and a dependant's pass holder.

The Singaporean and both PRs had returned from the United States. Both work pass holders were from Nepal, while both short-term visit pass holders arrived from Indonesia. The dependant's pass holder was an 18-year-old woman who came from France.

All eight imported cases announced on Thursday were asymptomatic when tested, and all were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore and tested, said MOH.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of four new cases in the past week, all of which are unlinked.

With one more patient discharged on Thursday, 58,130 people have recovered from the disease.

There were 26 patients still in hospital on Thursday, with none in intensive care, while 39 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.