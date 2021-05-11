2 staff at Ng Teng Fong, Changi General Hospital among 13 new Covid-19 community cases

SINGAPORE - There were 13 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community on Tuesday (May 11), two of whom are hospital staff.

The first is a 42-year-old theatre technician at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday night.

His infection is currently unlinked.

The second is a 43-year-old housekeeper at Changi General Hospital.

She has been linked to the cluster surrounding a cleaner working at Changi Airport Terminal 3. She was one of seven reported cases linked to the cluster on Tuesday.

A previously reported case - an 18-year-old student at Victoria Junior College - has also been linked to the cluster, bringing its total number of patients up to 18, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

It is the second largest active cluster, after the one at Tan Tock Seng Hospital which currently has 43 patients.

MOH has determined that the student was at the food court in Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 3 - the same day that two other Covid-positive patients were there.

It said that she is likely to have been infected then.

There were also 12 imported cases for a total of 25, which brings Singapore's total up to 61,403 - with 11 active clusters.