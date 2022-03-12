12,632 new Covid-19 infections reported in S'pore, 1,375 patients in hospital

SINGAPORE - Daily new Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in Singapore fell again, with 12,632 new cases and 1,375 people in hospital on Saturday (March 12), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

This is compared with the 15,345 infections and 1,396 people in hospital on Friday.

The number of new daily cases is also lower than last Saturday's, when MOH recorded 16,274 new Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.89 on Saturday.

This is the 11th consecutive day the weekly infection rate has dipped below one since March 2.