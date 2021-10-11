12 winners of President's Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards lauded for serving community

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of the social sector and volunteerism here, said President Halimah Yacob.

It has also shown the ingrained nature of Singaporeans to give back to the community, she added.

She was speaking at the President’s Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards (PVPA) at the Istana on Monday (Oct 11) as the guest of honour.

Madam Halimah said: “Covid-19 has changed the way we live. But it has also further emphasised the importance of building and sustaining a caring and cohesive society.

“Almost two years on, we are still battling Covid-19. But just as the pandemic has disrupted our economy and everyday life, it has also brought out the best in some Singaporeans, who gave their best for others.”

The President said that this year’s PVPA is a testament that giving is part of Singaporeans’ DNA, with a record-breaking number of 315 nominations, a 33 per cent increase from last year.

She added: “Today, we recognise 12 outstanding individuals, organisations and leaders for their exemplary work in giving and inspiring the public to be more other-centred, and in fostering some wonderful cross-sector partnerships in the spirit of SG Cares.”

SG Cares is a national movement that supports initiatives by Singapore residents to better help those in need.

The awards ceremony is organised annually by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC).

This year’s winning initiatives span a variety of causes and sectors, such as racial and religious harmony, empowering at-risk youth, providing employment opportunities for communities in need, supporting mental health, and paediatric palliative care.

One of the winners was Ms Nazhath Faheema, 36, founder of youth organisation hash.peace who has been a vocal advocate for social harmony here since 2015, engaging strangers from all walks of life over coffee or a meal to build better understanding between communities.

While the incidents of racism earlier this year affected Ms Faheema deeply, it also strengthened her resolve to reach out to more people with her work.

For Ms Faheema, who won in the People of Good category, her award is motivation to continue her work fostering dialogue both offline and online about race and religion.

“I hope to reach out to people one at a time, building trust and understanding through interpersonal communication.

Through that, we can progress from tolerance to harmony, where we learn to understand each other better,” she said.

Another winner of the People of Good award was 15-year-old artist J’den Teo, who started a charity named TAD Charity in 2017 to raise funds for good causes by selling his art through exhibitions.

Painting since the age of six, J'den was motivated to use his talent to raise funds for those in need after a visit to Cambodia with his family.

His parents supported the idea, and helped guide him as he partnered with charities, including the Children's Cancer Foundation and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, raising more than $90,000 over the years.

J'den said: "Starting a charity from ground zero as a private project with no prior credibility does come with a bundle of challenges and road blocks.

"It is definitely not possible without the support of my family and the larger pool of TAD Charity supporters and volunteers."

Chief executive of NVPC Melissa Kwee noted how the award winners reflected the determination of Singaporeans in times of crisis.

She said: "Together, they paint a picture of Singapore as the City of Good. The record number of nominations this year fuels our hope that the City of Good grows stronger under trial and fire. We will overcome if we do not give up."

Among the organisations that won awards were non-profit organisation Caregivers Alliance and commercial cleaning firm Speco Singapore.

The 12 winners of the awards are:

People of Good award:

J'den Teo

Ms Nazhath Faheema

Ms Lydia Tan

Organisations of Good award:

Jardine Matheson Group of Companies

Foodxservices Inc

Speco Singapore

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

Caregivers Alliance

Leaders of Good award:

Mr David Hoe

Dr Chong Poh Heng

City of Good award:

Paediatric Emergency and Neonatal Care Project

Project Belanja - Start a Food Chain of Good