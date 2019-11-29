Student artist launches art exhibition to raise funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - A visit to Cambodia at the tender age of six revealed to young J'den Teo a shocking state of poverty that has left an enduring impression.

"Some people did not have proper meals nor accommodation. As a young boy, I did not fully comprehend the situation but I felt one thing. These people were in desperate need of help," he said.

The trip made a deep impact on him and sparked a desire to help.

Last year, J'den, now 13, started TAD Charity, an organisation dedicated to raising funds for the less fortunate.

On Friday (Nov 29), he launched his second art exhibition and an art book with his paintings and writings in the hopes of helping the less fortunate.

The Maris Stella High School student is not formally trained in art but has taken several classes in an effort to paint for charity.

He hopes his Small Act, Big Difference Charity Art Exhibition will raise $40,000 through sales of his paintings and art books with net proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Last year, J'den raised $24,000 in support for Children Cancer Foundation through a similar art exhibition.

J'den said: "I wanted to contribute to society and show people that it is possible to help with whatever skills or talents you have.

"You don't have to be rich or famous to help others."

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund was started in 2000 as a community project initiated by ST to provide pocket money to children from low-income families and help them through school.

It has helped around 170,000 children and youth in need and has disbursed $68 million.

Children can use the money for school-related expenses, such as buying a meal during recess, paying for transport or meeting other schooling needs.