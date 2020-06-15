12 members of staff in close contact with student who tested positive for Covid-19 are well

SINGAPORE - Tests of 12 members of the staff who had been in close contact with a confirmed student patient at St Anthony's Canossian Secondary School have all come back negative, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (June 15).

This comes after the Ministry of Education said on Sunday that all 47 students who had been in contact with the Secondary 4 student are well.

MOH gave the update along with its evening update on the day's cases, where three work pass holders were the only community Covid-19 cases reported.

They are all asymptomatic cases who were detected through the MOH screening of workers in essential services.

The three men are aged 28, 42 and 48. Two have been linked to previous known cases while one is currently unlinked.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 211 coronavirus cases.

The total of 214 cases confirmed by the ministry is the lowest figure since the 191 cases announced more than two months ago, on April 11.

MOH also said the daily average of community cases since Singapore first began its reopening two weeks ago has decreased, from nine two weeks ago to eight in the past week.

Daily unlinked cases has also decreased from four to three over the same period.

The update comes as the multi-ministry task force announced the reopening of most businesses and social activities from Friday, as the country goes into the second phase of its reopening. Regulations have been loosened to allow dining in food and beverage outlets and small-group social gatherings of up to five people.

One new cluster was also announced on Monday at a dormitory at 23 Tech Park Crescent. Four more cases were linked to it and it has now reported eight cases in total.

Also, the dormitory clusters at 21 Defu South Street 1 and Westlite Juniper at 23 Mandai Estate have been closed and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative.

The number of daily discharged patients remain higher than the number of new cases. With 777 new cases discharged on Monday, 30,356 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

The number of active cases, those who remain in hospital or community isolation facilities, have been whittled down to 10,426. This makes up 25 per cent of the 40,818 cases that have been reported here since the first patient on Jan 23.

Two patients remain in intensive care.

Twenty-six have died from complications due to the coronavirus. Ten others who tested positive for the coronavirus have died of other causes.